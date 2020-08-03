On Saturday, at least least 10 people were crushed to death and several individuals injured in an unfortunate crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vizag. In the latest, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd authorities have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of those killed in the crane crash in Vizag. The announcement was made on Sunday, even as a probe into the incident is underway.

Officials have been engaged in clearing off the debris from the accident, to ascertain the number of victims of the accident. The HSL authorities stated that a severed hand was recovered from the site, and debris removal is being undertaken. No other bodies, apart from the ten victims were found at the site, as per the HSL authorities.

Police stated that of all the bodies found, one was recovered only in part. Once the debris is cleared, the remainder has to be recovered. Of the ten victims, nine were locals of Visakhapatnam. One victim was a native of Kothagudem, Telangana. At present, all the bodies have been sent to post-mortem. Three victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families.

While the exact cause of the crane crash in Vizag is yet to be determined, it has been revealed that individuals who were working on the trial operation of the crane passed away due to its collapse. Authorities are currently probing on whether a mechanical fault caused the accident. The HSL authorities have also stated that suitable jobs will be provided to the victims’ family members who lost their lives in the accident, based on their educational qualification.

Sources on site during the accident have stated that the incident occurred before the lunch-hour of the employees. District Collector V Vinay Chand revealed that the crane was left without being commissioned for two years with the full load trail being halted midway.