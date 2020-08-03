The COVID-19 death toll in Visakhapatnam district crossed 100 on Monday, as three more patients succumbed to the infection taking the total number of casualties to 101. As per the report by COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, Visakhapatnam reported 1049 new cases in a span of 24 hours as the tally climbed to 14,608. Of these new cases, 338 were detected via VRDL+Trunat+NACO methods collectively while 711 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. With this, the region has reported cases in excess of 1000 for the third consecutive day.

The district currently accounts for 9098 active cases and 5409 discharges. ZP High School, Kota Narava, Panthulugari Meda, JNR Colony, Mangapuram, Balacheruvu, Ashok Nagar, Madhuranagar New, Bheemili Main Road, Bhavani Gardens, Jeerupalem, Daspalla Layout 2 Yendada, Ommi Street, Laxminagar Balaji, Port Colony Chinnamushidiwada, Chinna Bazar, Chodavaram, Konthapeta, Timiram, Bethapudi Road, Gollapeta Devarapalli, Neredivalasa, Chinna Gidijala, LV Palem, Sontyam, Vellanki, Podugupalem have been notified as the 25 new containment clusters in Visakhapatnam. The district currently reports 320 very active clusters, 111 active clusters, 416 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.

On the state-front, the total number of cases increased to 1,66,586 with 7822 more individuals testing positive for COVID-19. While 5786 indviduals recovered in the said period, 63 succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1537. 45,516 (27,428 VRDL+Trunat+NACO and 18,088 Rapid Antigen) samples were tested. So far, Andhra Pradesh as tested 21,10,923 samples. As per the bulletin released on Monday, the state accounted for 76377 active cases and 88672 discharges.

The authorities in Andhra Pradesh recently launched a new live tracking website where citizens across the state can check the availability of beds in COVID hospitals. The live tracker set up by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department gives district-wise information on beds in the ICU ward, General Ward, Oxygen beds, and Ventilator beds.