The coronavirus pandemic meant that those in the film industry had to deal with a heavy blow. With multiple shootings being stalled and ready-to-be-released films not having theatres at their behest, the showbiz had to endure quite a rough patch. However, with OTTs offering some solace, many makers took the digital route. While quite a few flicks made their way to the audience via the OTT route, only a handful managed to win accolades. While we recently took a trip of the best web series of the year, here, we take a look at 5 of the best Indian movies that released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in 2020.

#1 Soorarai Pottru

Inspired by the journey of Captain GR Gopinath, this Sudha Kongara directorial was just the right movie to lift our deflated spirits in a desolate year. Soorarai Pottru (Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra in Telugu), ticked all the right boxes to have us rooting for it. A tale of ambition and grit, which transcends boundaries, is powered by a gripping narrative and an unbelievably good Suriya to cement its place among the best Indian movies released on OTT platforms this year.

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 C U Soon

Beating the pandemic odds with aplomb, Fahadh Faasil & Friends shot a film during the lockdown, and how!? The team makes use of the present-day digital wonders to serve a delicious edge-of-the-seat thriller. The crisp writing and spot-on editing prove to be big pluses to hold the audience engaged throughout. A stunning Darshana Rajendran joins forces with the immensely impressive Roshan Matthew and Faasil to make C U Soon a memorable experience.

Language: Malayalam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Paava Kadhaigal

Little can go wrong when the likes of Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, Gautam Menon, and Vignesh Shivan come together to project societal prejudices and evils in their own way. Paava Kadhaigal, which made its way to the OTT platform earlier this month, has been drawing massive praises from all quarters. An anthology film that has four stories revolving around honour, love, sin, and pride, this Tamil flick is a must-watch for its raw and hard-hitting portrayal of some dark realities that continue to haunt society to date.

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 AK vs AK

Probably the weirdest offering from Bollywood this year, AK vs AK defies genres. Directed by the ever-impressive Vikramaditya Motwane, the film blurs the line between reality and fiction. This Netflix Original has Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor play themselves and is centred on the kidnapping of the latter’s daughter Sonam Kapoor. Watch this to witness the fimmaker’s bold attempt at a meta concept.

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Ludo

After the debacle of Jagga Jasoos in 2017, Anurag Basu made an impressive comeback in 2020 with Ludo. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanya Malhotra, the film is a screwball comedy that is largely entertaining. The characters are well-etched and credit must be given to Basu for drawing humour from their helplessness when caught up in unfamiliar territories.

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: Netflix