Late on Sunday night, a tragic incident unfolded in Ramavaram village under the Anandapuram PS limits, Visakhapatnam, in which a man was killed for talking on a phone call on loudspeaker. The victim, identified as A Demudu, aged 49 and a resident of Ramavaram, was embroiled in a heated dispute with a stranger over the use of speakerphones.

As per the police reports, B Ajay, a 32-year-old from Yarada, was on his way home after meeting a friend in Anandapuram. He decided to stop in the village upon receiving a phone call and began conversing aloud. Coincidentally, Bangarraju, a neighbouring resident, emerged from his house, also engrossed in a conversation using his speakerphone.

Disturbed by Bangarraju, Ajay allegedly confronted him and asked that he converse softly, thus igniting an argument. During the altercation, Ajay reportedly resorted to physically assaulting Bangarraju. Alerted by the commotion, Bangarraju’s uncle, Demudu, and other family members rushed outside to settle the matter.

Unfortunately, in a fit of rage, Ajay attacked Demudu as well, resulting in his loss of consciousness. Demudu was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by his relatives, where he was declared dead. The Visakhapatnam City Police are investigating the case of the man getting killed in an argument over talking on a phone call on loudspeaker.

