Andhra Pradesh has witnessed its sharpest spike in the number of coronavirus cases with as many as 43 persons testing positive in a span of 12 hours. The latest development has now taken the tally in the state to 87.

As per a media bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, these fresh cases have been reported between 9 PM on Tuesday and 9 AM on Wednesday. The districts of Kadapa and West Godavari, which witnessed no cases of coronavirus until Tuesday, have seen a sudden spike with 15 cases and 13 cases coming to the light respectively. Chittoor recorded 5 new cases while Prakasam, which witnessed 11 cases on Tuesday, reported 5 new cases in the latest set. While East Godavari and Nellore reported two cases each, the count in Visakhapatnam has gone up by one.

The travel data and other details of the newly reported coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are yet to be revealed.

On Tuesday night, Visakhapatnam reported four cases of coronavirus. All these patients were identified as the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 11.

On the national front, the count has jumped over 1500 with fresh cases being reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has neared the 9 lakh mark while the death toll has crossed 42,000.