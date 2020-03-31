The total number of coronavirus cases in Vizag reached 10 on Tuesday night with four more individuals testing positive. With this, the count in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 44.

As per an update released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, these four cases of coronavirus in Vizag came to light after 6 PM on Tuesday. The patients have been identified as the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

There are four new Covid positive cases reported in the state totalling the count of COVID positive patients to 44 in the state. #APFightsCorona — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) March 31, 2020

On Tuesday morning alone, 17 cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh. As per the data revealed by the state government, most of the patients had a link to the religious congregation that was held in Delhi earlier this month.

Prakasam, with eleven coronavirus positive patients, currently stands as the district with the most number of cases in Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam follows suit with ten cases. Krisha reported nine cases of COVID-19 while Guntur and East Godavari have recorded five and four cases respectively. Anantapur has reported two cases while the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool have registered one case each at the time of this report.

On the national front, the count has amounted to over 1400 with fresh cases being reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan and other parts of India. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 8 lakh mark while the death toll has crossed 39,000.