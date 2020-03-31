17 new cases of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh, count mounts to 40

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have come to light in Andhra Pradesh, since the last night, to take the state’s tally to 40. As per the media bulletin released on Tuesday morning, the new cases have been reported from the districts of Anantapur, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and East Godavari.

31/03/2020: Morning Bulletin on #COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh. 17 new #COVID_19 +ve cases have been detected. More details of these patients are being traced and will be updated soon. #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0m2EaArUyO — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) March 31, 2020

The bulletin further stated that while 164 samples were tested since last night, 147 turned negative with the rest testing positive for COVID-19.

While more details of these patients are currently being traced, preliminary travel records reveal that most of them attended the Delhi meeting. Eleven patients attended the meeting while several others have been identified as close contacts of those who tested positive for the virus earlier.

Prakasam, with eleven coronavirus positive patients, currently stands as the district with the most number of cases in Andhra Pradesh while Krishna follows suit with nine cases. Visakhapatnam has reported six cases of COVID-19 while Guntur and East Godavari have recorded five and four cases respectively. Anantapur has reported two cases while the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool have registered one case each at the time of this report.

It may be noted that of the 40 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh so far, two patients-one each from Nellore and Visakhapatnam-have recovered.