Vizag citizens rise to the occasion, make donations to fight coronavirus

As India, much like any other nation right now, continues to battle the demons of COVID-19, several citizens and organisations have come forward to do their bit for the society. Several film stars, athletes, and politicians have pledged funds to bolster the nation’s efforts to eradicate the deadly disease. Joining the bandwagon, several Vizag citizens have risen to the occasion by making donations to the fight against coronavirus.

Representatives of AMNS India Ltd, along with members of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry met the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner on Monday to hand over 4000 masks for the safety of health and sanitation workers. The members also donated a collective sum of Rs 27,50,000 to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. O Naresh Kumar, of Symbiosys Technologies, Vizag, and Kasi Viswanatha Raju, of Jyothi Shipping donated Rs 10 lakh each while Raghu Varma donated Rs 5 lakh. G Sambasiva Rao and K Kumar Raja made donations of Rs one lakh each while R Kishore chipped in with a contribution of Rs 50,000 in an effort to combat coronavirus.

Those looking to lend a hand in India’s fight against coronavirus can make donations to the PM Cares Relief Fund:

Name of the Account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

Citizens can also donate on pmindia.gov.in using the following methods: