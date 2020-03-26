Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others announce funds to fight coronavirus

The global pandemic of coronavirus has called for desperate measures across the world. With the number of cases seeing a spike over the past few weeks, several countries, including India, have gone into lockdown mode in a bid to contain the spread. The rapidly spreading coronavirus has been affecting the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well, with over 50 cases being reported from the two regions together. Lending a hand in the effort to fight the disease, several celebrities, such as Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and PV Sindhu, have announced contributions to the relief funds for combatting coronavirus.

On Thursday, Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan declared that he will be donating Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund fight coronavirus. Mr. Kalyan further announced that he will be contributing Rs 50 lakh each to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Inspired by his uncle’s gesture, actor Ram Charan too tweeted that he’ll be donating Rs 70 lakh towards the respective relief funds to combat coronavirus.

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Directors Anil Ravipudi, Trivikram, and actor Nithiin are among the other T-town celebs who pledged support to the efforts against coronavirus.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu too announced that he would be donating Rs 10 lakh to the CM relief fund for efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

