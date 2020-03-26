Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan quotes a study, urges people not to defecate in open

The recent coronavirus pandemic has led to a 21-day nationwide lockdown, as called for by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All citizens have been requested to take the necessary precautions of staying at home, maintaining extreme cleanliness, and practicing social distancing. Now, another factor is being communicated to curb the spreading of the virus.

A Lancet Study, published on 16 March, claimed that the novel coronavirus can stay in the human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. As per the study, it has been found that the virus can be found in faeces and remain positive even when it is no longer detectable in the respiratory tract. This concept is supported by the presence of gastrointestinal symptoms in some patients affected by the deadly virus.

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitisation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (Government of India) has released a video in this regard. This is done in conjunction with the Swachh Bharat Mission. Indian film star, Amitabh Bachchan, has become the voice of this appeal to the public. In the video, the legendary actor is seen spreading the message that house flies that sit on human excreta can further transfer the virus onto other surfaces. The reason being that the virus can remain, and survive, on human excreta for a longer period of time.

T 3481 – A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

Come on India, we are going to fight this!

Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VSMUHdjXKG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

The star actor is shown appealing to the viewer not to defecate in public but use a clean toilet. Along with this, Amitabh Bachchan has urged people to maintain social distancing, frequently wash their hands properly and avoid leaving their homes to halt the spread of coronavirus. Keeping in line with the directives being issued by all government bodies across the country.

The Indian Superstar has related this social movement to a very successful health campaign executed years ago in India – the “Do Boondh Zindagi Ke” anti-polio drive. It may be recalled that Mr. Bachchan was the brand ambassador for this highly effective campaign.