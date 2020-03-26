Hundreds returning to Andhra Pradesh denied entry at border, later let through

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days was declared by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on 24 March. This has come into effect since 25 March. With Hyderabad Police issuing special travel permits, several students and employees set off from Hyderabad to reach their native places in Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Police stopped them at Garikapadu Check-post (Krishna District), the inter-state border.

Despite producing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), the local police authorities refused to allow the travellers to enter the state. The stranded individuals faced hardship as there was no water and food available in the vicinity. Later in the night, Samineni Udayabhanu, Jaggayyapeta MLA arrived at the scene to take up their case with the police but to no avail.

After several people took to social media to highlight the issue, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, tweeted, “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding the issue. The matter should be resolved soon and everyone will be taken care of”.

Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu spoke to AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding below Matter should be resolved soon and everyone will be taken care of https://t.co/7T6yXBfFnP — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 25, 2020

Soon after, the Andhra Pradesh State Government ordered a quick movement of the stranded individuals at the border, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure in place. Following the government’s orders, arrangements were made to shift several individuals to the IIIT Nuzvid campus for quarantine.