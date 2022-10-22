On Wednesday, 26 October 2022, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam such as Synergies Casting Pvt Ltd and others will be recruiting to fill 422 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming job mela in Visakhapatnam.

Synergies Casting Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Trainee/Operator

Educational qualifications: ITI or Diploma

Age: 20-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-11,000 per month + food + insurance + travel allowances

Number of vacancies: 400

Suvarna Bhoomi

a) Name of the role: Marketing Manager

Educational qualifications: Any degree, B.tech, or MBA

Age: 18-36 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Telecaller

Educational qualifications: 10th, Intermediate

Age: 18-36 years

Salary offered: Rs 9,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Lupin Ltd, Parawada

Name of the role: QC Analyst

Educational qualifications: MSc Organic/ Analytical Chemistry

Age: 27-34 years

Salary offered: Rs 33,000-50,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 2

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 26 October 2022.

