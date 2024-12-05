One may regard Vizag to be an open book. Yet, the seaside town grapples with mysteries of its own that peak the interests of historians, locals, and visitors alike. From submerged temples to disappearing relics, each tale adds a fascinating layer of intrigue to the city. Here’s a closer look at some of these unsolved mysteries of Visakhapatnam:

1. The Underwater Temple

Off the coast of Visakhapatnam, legends tell of a centuries-old temple submerged beneath the sea. In 2006, Professor Gangadhar cited historical records suggesting that the Visakheswara Temple once stood near the coastline and was swallowed up over the years by seismic activity.

Local elders and fishermen often share tales passed down through generations, recounting the existence of this underwater marvel. Some even link Visakhapatnam’s name to the Visakheswara Temple, which believed to have been constructed by a king. While archaeologists claim that remnants of a temple lie two kilometres off the city’s shore, no concrete evidence has been found to substantiate the story, and it continues to remain a mystery.

2. The Lost Railway Wagon

In a bizarre tale, a fertiliser-loaded wagon booked in 2014 in Visakhapatnam arrived at its destination in Uttar Pradesh over three years later in 2018, with no clear explanation for its disappearance.

Trader Manoj Kumar Gupta, who had booked 21 wagons of fertiliser to Basti, received only 20 and assumed that the missing one was lost forever. Imagine his surprise when the wagon, numbered 107462, resurfaced in 2018 at its original destination! An enquiry had been launched into the delay, but as there was no tracking on the consignment to begin with, there’s no telling what happened to the missing wagon in those three years. Some officials speculate that the wagon had likely gotten detached from the goods train when it first departed in 2014.

3. The Queen’s Missing Memorial

Located on Beach Road is the Kurupam Tomb, an architectural marvel erected by Rajah Vairicherla Veerabhadra Raju in 1905 in memory of his late wife, the Rani of Kurupam. As a part of the structure, the Rajah had commissioned a 2-1/2 foot (76 cm) marble memorial of the queen that was to be housed under its canopy. However, the memorial has now disappeared, leaving behind a string of unanswered questions.

Some say the memorial was damaged during the 1923 cyclone that ravaged Waltair, while others believe it was stolen or moved. Interestingly, rumours suggest the structure was used as a film set for a Telugu movie in 1982, after which it vanished. Despite speculations, the whereabouts of this priceless artefact remains a mystery, earning it the title of Vizag’s “Lost Treasure.”

4. The Sinking of PNS Ghazi

Among Vizag’s mysteries, the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 is the most documented yet controversial. This Pakistani submarine, sent to destroy India’s INS Vikrant, was sunk near the Visakhapatnam coast on December 4, 1971.

While its demise largely saved India’s East Coast and Visakhapatnam from damage, theories about it vary. Official Indian accounts credit the INS Rajput with sinking the submarine using depth charges. Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy records suggest it detonated one of its own mines. Divers studying the wreckage propose other possibilities, such as an internal explosion during battery charging.

Today, the Ghazi rests at the seabed with its 93 crew members. Its story is immortalized in films like The Ghazi Attack and commemorated annually on Navy Day. However, the exact sequence of events leading to its sinking remains a topic of debate.

Today. these unsolved mysteries of Visakhapatnam continue to spark curiosity. As researchers and storytellers keep digging, one can only hope that the answers to these enigmas will someday surface. Comment below and let us know if you would like a Part 2!

