Special trains have been instrumental in handling the passenger traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of these special trains had to be cancelled, or rescheduled, and then started again by ECoR, working with the fluctuating passenger demand. But now, with the second wave of the pandemic subsiding and all travel options from Visakhapatnam opening again, these special trains have come back into demand.

But there is ongoing non-interlocking work, to shift the process of station building and to introduce electronic interlocking, at Rayagada railway station. This work is being done in connection with the construction of a third line between Vizianagaram and Titlagarh in the Waltair Railway Division. Due to these two works, undertaken by ECoR, the following 3 special trains have been proposed to be cancelled, as per the dates mentioned below:

#1 Train no. 07243 Guntur-Rayagada special train leaving Guntur on 3 August, 2021 and 4 August, 2021 will be cancelled.

In the opposite direction, train no. 07244 Rayagada-Guntur special train leaving Rayagada on 4 August, 2021 and 5 August, 2021 will also be cancelled.

#2 Train no. 08107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur special train leaving Rourkela on 3 August, 2021 and on 4 August, 2021 will be cancelled.

In the opposite direction, train no. 08108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela special train leaving Jagdalpur on 4 August, 2021 and 5 August, 2021 will also be cancelled.

#3 Train no. 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada special train leaving Sambalpur on 4 August, 2021 and 5 August, 2021 will be cancelled.

In the opposite direction, train no. 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur special train leaving Rayagada on 4 August, 2021 and 5 August, 2021 will also be cancelled.

Passengers have been requested to note the cancellations of these special trains and plan their journeys accordingly.