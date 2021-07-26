In order to facilitate safety works at the Lokholi-Ambodala section in the Raipur Division of the South East Central railway system, the following special trains have been rescheduled and cancelled by East Coast Railway (ECoR), as per below.

List of special trains cancelled:

#1 Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur special departing from Visakhapatnam everyday from 28 July 2021 to 5 August 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special leaving Raipur everyday from 28 July 2021 to 6 August 2021.

(Earlier, ECoR had proposed to cancel these special trains on 26 & 27 July as well but they were restored and will instead be cancelled only on the above-mentioned dates.)

#2 Train No. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada, leaving Visakhapatnam on 1 August 2021.

In the opposite direction, train no. 02856 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on 27 July 2021 and on 3 August 2021.

#3 Train no. 07481 Tirupati- Bilaspur special leaving Tirupati on 29 July 2021 and on 1 August 2021.

In the opposite direction, train no. 07482 Bilaspur-Tirupati special leaving Bilaspur on 31 July 2021 and on 3 August 2021.

Additionally, the following 3 special trains through Visakhapatnam have also been rescheduled due to the safety work:

#1 Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin special train leaving Visakhapatnam on 27, 29 July 2021 and on 5 August 2021 will be rescheduled by 3 hours.

#2 Train no. 02844 Ahmedabad-Puri special train leaving Ahmedabad on 26 July 2021 will be rescheduled by 3 hours.

#3 Train no.08573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi special leaving Visakhapatnam on 5 August 2021 will be rescheduled by 7 hours.

Passengers planning to travel on these special trains have been requested by ECoR to note the changes in schedule and act accordingly.