The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to develop a beachfront cycling cum pedestrian track from VMRDA Park to Bheemili. Proposed with an objective to spruce up the much-loved coastline of Vizag, the beachfront project will stretch approximately about 27 kilometres.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, informed, “A six-lane road is all set to be laid from Kailasagiri to Bheemili in order to improve connectivity to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. In view of the latest development, we have decided to construct the beachfront cycling cum pedestrian track to allow the public to experience the beauty of the coastline of Visakhapatnam.” Sharing further details about the project, Mr Rao said, “A fully segregated walking and cycling pathways along with necessary infrastructure including benches, public toilets, and drinking fountains will be set up under the project.” He further shared that the officials are looking forward to adopting greener alternatives to establish a sustainable environment. “We are planning to use non-absorbant heat tiles which allow the path to remain cooler, thereby allowing pedestrians to walk barefoot during afternoons without any hassle,” he added.

The GVMC Chief Engineer said that initial estimates for the development of bicycle and pedestrian pathways and other works from VMRDA Park to Bheemili have been estimated to cost around Rs 112 crore. “We have floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) to prepare a Detailed Project Report for this initiative. The consultant will carry out the required investigation to look at the feasibility of the project along with the revised budget based on their recommendations,” Mr Venkateswara Rao said.

It may be recalled that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has already taken up the beach redevelopment project from The Park Hotel to the Coastal Battery at RK Beach. The project, funded by the World Bank has been conceptualised in order to enhance the streetscape of Vizag with Rs 109 crore.