Coronavirus continues to spread in Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, AP reported 264 fresh coronavirus cases as the total count in the state increased to 6720. Among the newly reported cases, 193 are from the state, 44 from other states, and 27 foreign returnees. AP also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, one each from the districts of Chittoor and Prakasam, taking the death toll to 88.

Details of fresh coronavirus cases in AP:

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of AP on Tuesday afternoon, a total of 15,911 samples were tested between Monday and Tuesday. The bulletin also stated that 81 patient from the state were discharged in the said period. While 2851 patients from AP have been discharged so far, 2341 individuals are currently being treated. Coming to those who returned to Andhra Pradesh from other states, 564 people are currently marked as active while 47 have been discharged today post-recovery. Among the foreign returnees, 214 COVID-19 have been marked as active.

In Visakhapatnam, officials, on Monday evening, revealed that 20 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 as the district tally rose to 303. While 136 people have been discharged so far, 166 individuals are currently receiving treatment. Earlier, one patient in the district had succumbed to the infection.

India witnessed 10,667 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. The tally of the cases across the country has now reached 3,43,091. About 9,900 people have succumbed to the infection so far. It may be noted that the country’s recovery rate crossed 51% for the first time as on 15 June 2020.