As 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag in the past 24 hours, the district tally crossed 300 as on Monday evening. Since the past few days, Vizag has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The district recorded the most number of cases in a day, as 25 individuals tested positive for the virus on 14 June 2020.

The number of discharged patients in the district continued to stand at 136 and 166 individuals are currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, one patient in Vizag had died due to COVID-19. As on 15 June 2020, Vizag reported 303 confirmed cases. 41 areas in Visakhapatnam have been demarcated as very active clusters while 19 have be categorised as active clusters.

Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time. As per the media bulletin by the state’s health department, Andhra Pradesh recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, including 246 from the state, 52 from other states and 6 foreign returnees. The state now accounts for a total of 6456 COVID-19 cases. Two new COVID-19 deaths-one each from Kurnool and Ananthapur-have also been recorded between Sunday and Monday. The death toll now stands at 86.

While 47 patients from the state were discharged post-recovery, 22 returnees from other states were also discharged today. While the local tally of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 2231, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 567 and 187 respectively. The officials further stated that a total 15,173 samples were tested across the state in the said period. Overall, 5,67,375 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as on 10 AM of 15 June 2020.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district has not been revealed in the official report.