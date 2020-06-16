Visakhapatnam will be receiving passengers from multiple national and international locations this week, as part of the Vande Bharat mission. At present, the Visakhapatnam airport is geared up to receive flights on 16, 17 and 18 June 2020 with Air India flights set to ferry Indian nationals back home.

Air India flights will be operating flights along the following routes to carry passengers to Visakhapatnam this week:

16 June 2020:

Sectors:

1. Manila (Philippines) – Chennai – Visakhapatnam

2. Chennai – Visakhapatnam

17 June 2020:

1. Dhaka (Bangladesh) – Visakhapatnam

2. Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad

18 June 2020:

1. Bishkek – Delhi – Visakhapatnam

2. Visakhapatnam – Delhi

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s regulations, all passengers will be tested for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. Visakhapatnam Airport Director, Raja Kishore, spoke to Yo! Vizag and said that as per the regulations, passengers will be required to spend fourteen days in quarantine mandatorily. He stated that the Vizag airport is equipped to handle all the incoming flights smoothly, along with the regular arrivals and departures of other domestic flights. All common areas, arrival and departure halls, conveyor belts are being fumigated after passengers leave the airport premises.

The Vande Bharat Mission is an undertaking by the Central Government to bring back Indians stranded in various countries around the world. The exercise which started in May 2020 is being operated in phases and is currently in its third phase. Through the mission, Indian nationals have been brought back to their home country via Air India flights from Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Riyadh, Oman, Malaysia, Philippines, USA, Bahrain, England, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Japan and Kenya among many others. In the latest, 167 passengers stranded in Dhaka, Bangladesh were brought back to India on Monday. The mission seeks to provide assistance to Indians who have faced trouble abroad due to the restrictions in air travel to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.