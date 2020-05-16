The Visakhapatnam Airport authorities have started to gear up for repatriation flights and an influx of passengers soon, as India steps into the fourth phase of the lockdown with renewed rules. In a tweet published by the Airport Director – Visakhapatnam Airport, officials stated that the airport is ready for the arrival of repatriation flights, complete with social distancing norms. In the pictures released by the officials, it is seen that novel coronavirus help desks have been set up at the airport.

Further, clear demarcations have been made all over the premises – in queues, at the luggage conveyor belts, stairs, and even exit gates in order to practise adequate physical distance with other passengers. Also, gaps between the two queues have also been widened. Officials have been frequently fumigating and sanitising the premises given that Visakhapatnam airport will be receiving repatriation flights soon.

Preparedness of Visakhapatnam Airport to handle arrival of repartriation flights with all social distancing measures @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/KpcEgt6PjB — Airport Director- Visakhapatnam Airport (@aaivspairport) May 16, 2020

The Visakhapatnam Airport authorities have been following all standard operating procedures put forth by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). As per the new rules, an adequate number of trolleys must be sanitised as part of the sanitisation process of the airports. All incoming luggage of the passengers too must be sanitized before placing on the conveyor belts. The customs department is required to open a maximum number of counters possible, to ensure the swift movement of passengers. A limited number of food and beverage stalls, stalls selling protective equipment will be made available. Supervising staff must be available at these food and beverage counters and washrooms to ensure that passengers are following physical distancing norms.

Further, the AAI has advised passengers to use masks, and any other protective gear they may have. It is also advised to web-check in ahead of the flight and carry the boarding pass on a phone. This is to ensure a no-contact boarding process. Passengers have also been advised to download the Arogya Setu app and cooperate with airport staff during their travel.