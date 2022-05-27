On Thursday, 26 May 2022, the Vizag Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials seized 260 kgs of ganja at Sujatha Nagar under the Pendurthi Police Station limits. The accused persons were identified as Ram Hotaangi and Aneesha Sabar, residents of Sunabeda in Orissa, and Ayub Khan of Rajasthan.

During a regular check at Sujatha Nagar, the SEB officials spotted a suspicious-looking man and a woman on a bike and tried stopping it. As the suspects attempted to escape, the bike slipped and fell to the ground. Though the man, Ram Hotaangi, managed to escape from the police, Aneesha was caught. The SEB officials captured the woman and uncovered 10 kgs of ganja in the bike.

Upon questioning Aneesha, she led the police team to a house they rented, where 200 kgs of ganja was found and later to a car, in which 50 kgs of ganja was hidden. The police found out that the accused persons have been smuggling ganja from Orissa to Vizag and selling it at various localities. A search for ram Hotaangi and Ayub Khan is on its course.

It is estimated that the ganja seized during the raid in Sujatha Nagar is Rs 15 lakhs. A total of 260 kgs of ganja, a car, and a two-wheeler were seized. The SEB has filed a case at the Pendurthi Police Station and initiated a further investigation. Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao, Hari Ashok, Naidu, and Siva were the SEB officials who conducted the raid.

