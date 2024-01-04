GVMC and Anganwadi workers haven been on strike for a total of over 24 days in the city, demanding that all their needs be addressed. The city is inundated with waste, particularly in main junctions and densely populated areas like beaches and public spaces. It is observed that huge piles of garbage in the city is causing extreme discomfort and hygiene problems to the citizens of Vizag.

Speaking at a press meet held in the office today, CITU Chief Officer, Kumar said that if the government does not address the legitimate strike of Anganwadi workers for the past 24 days, GVMC municipal workers for the past 10 days, and integrated education project employees for the past 15 days by conducting numerous meetings, they will resort to unjustifiably imposing restrictions on them.

The Anganwadi Workers’ Union district president, V. Tulasi, said that if the government does not provide the demanded salary of Rs. 26,000 for helpers and graduates, they will intensify their protests, including sit-ins with the police. They further demanded that the state government immediately resolve the just demands of the workers. Otherwise, they will intensify their indefinite hunger strikes and other necessary protests from January 5th in Vijayawada. According to reports, if the government fails to address their demands by January 10th, they will organize massive hunger strikes and protests in Vijayawada.

The ongoing strike has not only resulted in a sanitation crisis but has also led to tragic consequences. A dead tortoise was discovered, likely entangled in the accumulated garbage, unable to free itself. As negotiations continue between GVMC, Anganwadi and the on strike workers, the city grapples with the pressing need for waste management solutions to alleviate the mounting environmental and health concerns.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.