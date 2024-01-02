The Vizag City Police and government demand strict action against GVMC municipal workers on the issue of the ongoing strike by the outsourced employees. The CI (City Inspectorate) has immediately initiated efforts to address the just demands of the municipal workers by urging the government not to suppress their protests and demonstrations but instead to engage with the workers and resolve their issues. According to reports, the workers who are on strike have been taken into custody by the 5th town police station in Kancherapalem.

GVMC workers have been participating in a strike across the state, and in Vizag, since the last seven days. The CI has taken a serious stand on the matter and has arrested 80 individuals, including women, who were peacefully protesting on the streets. The CI committee in the Visakhapatnam district is rigorously pursuing this course of action. The government’s use of force against municipal workers to suppress their just demands is not considered reasonable. Every day, the Chief Minister of the state claims to work for the welfare of the poor and the minorities. However, using force against municipal workers in this manner is not justifiable.

The CI committee in the Visakhapatnam district emphasizes the need for the government to immediately stop using force against municipal workers and address their just demands. If the government fails to address the just demands of municipal workers promptly, the consequences that follow will be the sole responsibility of the government. The GVMC workers are agitated that the government and police officials are not paying heed to their demands, and instead using force against them.

