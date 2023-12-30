Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police, Dr Ravi Shankar IPS, interacted with the media, on 29 December 2023, to provide a comprehensive overview of the 2023 crime report. He presented the numbers related to cybercrime, drug smuggling, road accidents, offences against women and children, and various other crimes in the Vizag Crime 2023 annual report. The Police Commissioner also highlighted a mixed trend, in various crime categories, showcasing both positive achievements and emerging challenges.

Vizag Crime count in 2023

The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner revealed a significant reduction in crimes such as murders, kidnappings, rapes, attempts to murder, white-collar crimes, suicide, harassment, molestation, arson, property crimes, and road accidents. However, there was a concerning increase in murder-for-gains, rioting, CHNM (Causing Hurt Not Amounting to Murder), and dowry-related deaths.

The overall crime rate experienced a substantial decrease of 27.92%, in Visakhapatnam, compared to 2021 and 2022. The total reported crimes in 2021, and 2022, were 8,948, and 4,494, respectively. The Vizag crime count in 2023 is 3,513 cases. Despite this positive trend, the report acknowledged the presence of 905 pending non-bailable warrants issued during the year.

Crime Against Women and Children in Visakhapatnam

Crimes against women exhibited a positive shift, with a notable decrease of 45.02%. In 2023, where 884 cases were reported; a significant drop from 1,797, and 1,282 cases, in 2021, and 2022, respectively. Similarly, crimes against children saw a decrease of 39.36%, with 94 cases registered in 2023, a significant drop from 149, and 131 cases, in 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Women Safety Programs in Visakhapatnam

The usage of Disha SOS apps recorded a considerable increase, with 21,07,409 registrations and 19,698 actionable SOS calls. This underlines the success of initiatives to ensure women’s safety and provide them with accessible resources.

Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Cases in Visakhapatnam

In the domain of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, 86 peddlers were identified, of whom 23 were in Central Prison and 63 were under watch. 886 individuals were accused of whom 660 were arrested. However, the seizure of ganja decreased to 4,628kgs, in 2023, from 5,866kgs in 2022. The city police took action by initiating the PD Act against six rowdy sheeters, and two ganja peddlers while extending externment orders to three rowdy sheeters. The Police Commissioner highlighted the implementation of Marpu, a program providing behavioural counselling for drug abusers.

Cyber Crime Cases in Visakhapatnam

There is a significant change in cybercrime statistics from 2021 to 2022, witnessing an increase from 279 to 610 cases. However, in 2023, there was a decline, with only 410 reported cases. During which, law enforcement took measures to freeze a collective sum of Rs 3.27 crore across 1,995 bank accounts. Despite these initiatives, the recovery process yielded only Rs 20.91 lakhs, which, when compared to 2022, reflects a decrease of nearly 17 lakhs. This retrieved amount was subsequently returned to the victims, underscoring the ongoing challenges and complexities in combating cyber threats.

Traffic Management and Focus Points for 2024

As per the Vizag crime 2023 reports, the police registered 664,000 cases with a total penalty of 15.87 crore. Drunk driving incidents rose to 18,979 from 9,667 in 2022, resulting in a higher fine of 4.12 crore compared to the previous year’s 1.63 crore. Minor driving offences increased to 227 from 106. Currently, 320 individuals are still missing out of the 1,070 cases reported this year, despite finding 750 persons. The police outlined a detailed plan for traffic management, identifying ten stretches where 80% of reported deaths occurred. This initiative aims to enhance surveillance, detection, prevention, and evidence protection, and reduce response times. GPS systems in all police vehicles will facilitate efficient monitoring.

The report released by Vizag Police concluded by outlining key focus points for 2024, including conducting the state elections without any inconvenience to the public, promoting partnerships in policing, traffic management, centralized evidence and lock-up rooms, and addressing crime against women. The police aim to reduce fatal and non-fatal accidents by 5% and intensify efforts in tackling cybercrime and drug enforcement.

