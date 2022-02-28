If you are up to date with all the February releases of movies and series and are in a fix as to what to binge on this week, we have got you covered. The hot summers of Vizag are sure to keep you home more often, so if you have more time to spare you are in for a movie marathon with the OTT releases of March 1st week. Make sure you are subscribed to all the OTT platforms as you do not want to miss out on these releases.

Here is a list of movies that are up for release in the first week of March.

#1 Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The psychological crime thriller is all set to introduce the Singham of Bollywood to the OTT audience. Starring Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, and Esha Deol in lead roles, the dark series is sure to catch your attention. The series is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, which is an adaptation of Idris Elba’s Luther.

Release date: 1 March 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 DJ Tillu

Directed by Vimal Krishna, the comedy movie is all jokes and laughter. The story revolves around a young guy who spends his time chasing girls until an incident changes his life forever. The movie stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty and Prince Cecil.

Release Date: 4 March 2022

OTT Platform: Aha

#3 Rowdy Boys

Gang wars, students and a love story is what define the movie. A simple romance drama directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti is a must-watch this week. If you have missed it in theatres, Zee has got you covered.

Release date: 4 March 2022

OTT Platform: Zee 5

#4 Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

A Tamil cop action thriller starring the Kolly superstar Vishal is all set to release this week. Packed with action and entertainment, the title reiterates ‘ it is bravery that will wear the crown of victory.’ The movie is directed by Thu Pa Saravanan.

Release date: 4 March 2022

OTT Platform: Zee 5

#5 No Time To Die

The 2021 James Bond film is finally making its OTT release this week. Starring the most loved James Bond, Daniel Craig, the movie is going to make your week packed with action. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Release Date: 4 March 2022

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

#6 West Side Story

A story of love at first sight set in 1957 New York City. The romance of Tony and Maria leads to a fight between the two rival gangs, Jets and Sharks. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie is an adaptation of a book with the same name. The movie stars, Ansel Elgot, Rachel Zagler, Ariana DeBose and others in lead roles.

Release Date: 2 March 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Let us know which one is your favourite binge in these March first week OTT releases.