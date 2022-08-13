Two bodies of youth have been traced at Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam on Friday by the local police. The bodies of the 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been sent for postmortem. It has been suspected that two youth committed suicide over financial issues in Visakhapatnam.

Identified as E Venkateswara Reddy of Nandyala District and D Divya of Vizianagaram, the police found that they were both friends and planned to commit suicide together in Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, Divya was preparing for the civil service examination and resided in a hostel in MVP Colony. Venkateswara had come to Vizag four years ago and was unemployed. The two became friends and the latter had requested Divya for financial help of ₹1 lakh. Divya reportedly took the money from her family citing different reasons and lent it to Venkateswara.

Her family caught up on the truth recently and reprimanded Divya for her wrongdoings and also warned Venkateswara to stay away from her. Post this incident, Divya reportedly messaged her family informing them that she was depressed and was going to end her life. The police were alerted immediately by the family members, and a search operation was initiated by the police for a missing person.

The police who initially did not know the connection between the two deceased persons found Venkateswara’s body first at Rushikonda Beach and later traced Divya’s body near Timmapuram, Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. After identifications were made, the connection between the two deceased bodies was established. Both the bodies were sent to the post-mortem for further investigation.

