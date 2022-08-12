The first meeting of the Kondakarla Ava wetland management committee was held late on Wednesday evening at the Collectorate, Anakapalli, former Visakhapatnam district. The first of its kind committee in Andhra Pradesh has been formed for the purpose of developing and conserving the wetlands. The meeting was chaired by Collector and District Magistrate, Ravi Pattenshetti, co-chaired and convened by District Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shankar. Expert members and the district officers from Agriculture, Horticulture, Irrigation, Education, and Fisheries departments also attended the meeting.

DFO Visakhapatnam apprised the committee members regarding the history of the Kondakarla Ava wetland, its uniqueness and the challenges and threats being faced. Subsequently, the DFO put forward the proposal of the constitution of Kondakarla Ava Mitra for the registration of volunteers from the society as well as public institutions and private organizations. A mobile-based application has also been proposed which can be used for registering as Kondakarla Ava Mitra and for monitoring of physical, biological and chemical parameters of the lake using remote sensing and GIS. This initiative once developed will again be unique in terms of involvement and engagement of the public in wetland conservation and development and for dissemination of information about the wetland health and characteristics.

The DFO informed about the importance of taking up plantations of coconut and forest tree species along the periphery of the wetland which will help in stabilizing the lake boundary, its proper demarcation as well as providing usufructs to local communities. The Collector of Anakapalli responded positively to the proposals and requested for submission of the same. The committee further discussed the different works that can be taken up about tourism development, beautification, and conservation of this second largest freshwater wetland in Andhra Pradesh. The committee stressed participative management of the lake with the active involvement of local communities and the need to ensure equal opportunities for all the nearby habitations.

Following up on the regular desiltation process of the wetland, the Collector instructed the Irrigation Department to submit a proposal first on the same. Expert members from IISER, Tirupati, and Raja Bandi discussed initiating citizen science initiatives on the engagement of citizens and especially the youth in coordination with district administration. He further stressed starting long-term data collection to ensure effective conservation of the wetland. District Collector requested IISER to assist in training the locals as bird guides to generate awareness and provide sustainable livelihoods to local youth.

Retd Prof of Andhra University, Kameswara Rao talked about his work in Kondakarla Ava and the proposals being discussed. He stressed taking up activities to check the eutrophication of the water body and to make it a model wetland in the state of Andhra Pradesh. An NGO representative, Pranav proposed carrying out a comprehensive survey of biodiversity in coordination with the forest department. DFO Visakhapatnam shared the proposals for taking up certain activities for the development and conservation of the wetland and requested the Collector of Anakapalli for provisioning funds for taking them forward.

He further informed that the proposal for declaring the wetland as a conservation reserve has already been prepared and sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Andhra Pradesh and that this wetland can soon be declared the first conservation reserve in Andhra Pradesh. In the end, the Collector also suggested the involvement of corporate CSR activities and funds towards the Kondakarla Ava wetlands. On a closing note, both the Collector and the DRM assured assistance and requested for coordination between all the departments to make Kondakarla Ava wetlands a heaven for birds and a major tourist destination for the entire country.

