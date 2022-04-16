Two kids who went along with a group of friends to Meghadrigedda on a holiday yesterday, drown in a tragic incident here in Vizag. The incident took place under the Pendurthi Police Station limits, where a complaint was registered.

Meghadrigedda is a famous reservoir in Vizag. It is one of the main water sources for the entire city. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Tarun an 18-year-old from Bhutchirajupalem, and Lohit a 13-year-old boy from Kancharapalem area.

The two boys along with 5 other friends went to Meghadrigedda, Vizag on Friday to enjoy, as it was a holiday. The two kids were reportedly playing in the reservoir waters with thermocol sheets and suddenly went missing. The other 5 friends who noticed that Tarun and Lohit were missing, called out to the locals. A few local men quickly jumped into the water and bought the two boys out. It was reported that both the boys were dead before they could be shifted to the hospital. The bodies were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

A similar incident took place in March at the beach near Lawson’s Bay when two children who came for a holy dip during the ‘Maha Sivaratri’ festival reportedly drowned while one child was rescued.

