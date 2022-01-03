In two separate horrifying incidents on Sunday, four people were drowned at the Rk Beach, Visakhapatnam. The bodies of two people have washed ashore. While the others two went missing. A large current caused huge waves to take the swimmers out into the sea. The lifeguards were able to help those who swam back towards the shore. However, the unfortunate four people got pulled in further.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ch Shiva (25 years) from Hyderabad. He had come to Visakhapatnam as part of a group of eight people. Shiva, along with two friends, had ventured out into the sea, at RK Beach, when a strong current had pulled them further in. The other victim has been identified as Sumitra Tripathi from Cuttack in Odisha. She had come to Visakhapatnam with a group of friends, and had gone to swim in the sea at RK Beach. The search for the other two missing, and presumed drowned at RK Beach, is still ongoing.

Based on a request received from the District Administration, the Indian Navy launched naval helicopters for assisting the Civil Administration for Search & Rescue (SAR) of four missing personnel off RK Beach reportedly drowned at Rk Beach, Visakhapatnam Sunday, 02 Jan 22 evening. Immediately Night Vision Device capable Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched from INS Dega which undertook continuous search operations over the coastline and the sea throughout the night however, no survivors were sighted.

The search operations were continued on Monday morning utilising the Indian Navy Chetak Helicopter which was launched with the Sunrise. At about 1130 h, the helicopter spotted a body floating over the sea surface at approximately 150m from the coastline. The Diver onboard was immediately lowered from the helicopter and the body of the deceased was carried by the Diver to the coast. Later, the body was handed over to the local police on RK Beach.