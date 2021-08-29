The month of August 2021 saw things get closer to being normal, with theatres reopening in the city and some big-budget movies going for theatrical releases. But the OTT trend hasn’t shown any signs of dying down. A lot of people still prefer to watch movies, and web series, from the comfort of their homes. September 2021 promises to be good, with a slew of movies and web series scheduled in the first half of the month that you can watch. If you’ve got your OTT subscriptions, and are ready to binge-watch this September, we have got just what you need.

Here are the 12 movies and web series to watch in September 2021:

#1 Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1

One of the most anticipated releases of this year has been the final season of the globally-acclaimed Spanish show Money Heist. “What will be the fate of The Professor?” is the one question that has been lingering on everyone’s mind. The last season of this crime drama is going to be released in two parts. The first part is coming up in September 2021 and the second in December 2021. So, who’s excited for one last heist with this world famous crew?

Release date – 3 September 2021

Where to watch – Netflix

#2 Black Widow

Indians weren’t pleased when this highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was not released on Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July. Since then, MCU fans in India have had to wait close to 2 months for this solo movie of Black Widow. But looking at the reviews of the movie, one might say that the wait is worth it. This movie allows the audience a peek at the famed past of Black Widow as a Russian assassin. Continuing with “The Family” trend, started by F9, this movie also introduces the family of Black Widow. It’s one of the movies to watch on OTT this September 2021.

Release date – 3 September 2021

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Cinderella

Continuing the trend of live-action remakes of Disney animated movies, with movies like Beauty And The Beast (2017) and Aladdin (2019), here’s Cinderella. It is a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale that we loved as kids. Globally renowned singer Camila Cabello has been cast in the titular role and the movie is being helmed by the writer of the Pitch Perfect movies, Kay Cannon.

Release date – 3 September 2021

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 Helmet

With the current pandemic situation, not many Hindi movies have been released in 2021. Fans have been starved of some good-quality Bollywood masala. With Helmet, Aparshakti Khurrana follows in his brother’s footsteps and stars in a movie with a social message. The movie is seemingly about the taboo around condoms in India and it stars Pranutan Bahl of Notebook (2019) fame.

Release date – 3 September 2021

Where to watch – Zee5

#5 Into the Night Season 2

Most sci-fi thriller fans are familiar with this hit Belgian series on Netflix. It is the OTT platform’s first Belgian series and its first season was a giant success last year. Based on the Belgian science-fiction novel, The Old Axolotl, this series was renewed for a second season in July 2020 and now, we are days from watching it on our laptop screens. Put on your seat belts for this season might be a bumpy yet thrilling ride. It’s one of the mega web series releases in 2021.

Release date – 8 September 2021

Where to watch – Netflix

#6 Maestro

Ever since it was announced that Nithiin will star in the Telugu remake of the hit Bollywood film Andhadhun (2018), everyone’s been excited to see what the Rang De star will be bringing to this character. And when the trailer was released, people got to see how different Maestro will be. For one, this movie seems to have a relatively lighter tone of humour compared to Andhadhun, which was a true-blooded dark comedy. Nithiin has so far had two releases in 2021 and none of them really worked. Hence, the actor would be hoping for this one to be a blockbuster.

Release date – 9 September 2021

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Mumbai Diaries: 26/11

The terrorist attacks in Mumbai, on 26 November 2008, have been documented in multiple Bollywood and Hollywood films. This web series is slightly different in that it focuses on the staff of a hospital who are acting as first responders during the attacks. The series stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles and will have 8 episodes. An Amazon original, it is one of the major releases this September on the platform. It’s one of the most-anticipated web series in 2011.

Release date – 9 September 2021

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#8 Lucifer Season 6

Tom Ellis is a global superstar for portraying Lucifer, The Devil on the hit show of the same name. Now, he will be donning this highly successful role for the last time as the show gears up for its sixth and final season. The journey hasn’t been smooth for this fantasy series, with it being cancelled by Fox and then being picked up by Netflix. Ever since it arrived on the OTT platform, the show’s popularity has grown immensely.

Release date – 10 September 2021

Where to watch – Netflix

#9 Tuck Jagadish

The latest of all OTT release announcements, this Nani-starrer was only recently announced to be going directly to an OTT platform. The fans have had to wait a lot for the movie’s release date to be unveiled. Tuck Jagadish was one of the movies to have their release dates pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19. But as the protagonist says in the release date announcement video, it’s time to go and watch this movie. Tuck Jagadish is one of the movies to watch in 2021, not just the month of September.

Release date – 10 September 2021

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 Schumacher

In the racing world, there’s no bigger name than Michael Schumacher. The 7-time world champion is a legend of the sport and an inspiration for racers around the world. It’s the first documentary on the sporting icon that has been backed by his family. It will consist of archive footage, along with interviews of Schumacher’s family and some prominent names in the Formula 1 world. While Schumacher fans are always on the lookout for any updates on his health, this documentary might be a good way to relive the glory days.

Release date – 15 September 2021

Where to watch – Netflix

#11 Bhoot Police

Ever since the release of Stree (2018), Bollywood has become obsessed with the horror comedy genre. Bhoot Police is the latest admission in that list. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as two ghost-hunters with contradicting beliefs. Guessing from the trailer, the movie looks to be filled with laughter but also has layers of sincerity in it. It is being helmed by Pavan Kirpalani who has previously directed movies like Ragini MMS (2011) and Phobia (2016).

Release date – 17 September 2021

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#12 Sex Education Season 3

Sex Education has been one of the most successful shows of Netflix. Over the course of two seasons, this show has tackled a range of difficult subjects like gender identity, asexuality and sexual trauma. And with every episode, the show has gone from strength to strength. That is why everyone’s so excited for the third season where we will get to know whether Otis and Maeve will finally get together or not.That is why everyone’s been waiting for this web series in 2021.

Release date – 17 September 2021

Where to watch – Netflix