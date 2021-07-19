Whenever we are down and need a bit of uplifting, we watch a good comedy. Be it a series, or a movie, we love the fact that these comedies can make us forget our problems and have a few laughter-soaked hours. The genre of comedy is so vast and has so many sub-genres, that it’s impossible for people to know all the good comedy movies. In fact, there are many who slip under our radar and are deemed as underrated comedies but can be later watched on OTT platforms. This itself can be a whole another genre of movies. While there is really no limit to how many times you can watch a funny movie, here are some underrated comedies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix if you’re looking for something different.

#1 The Nice Guys (2016)

It is still very surprising how this neo-noir comedy isn’t known to everyone. With the dynamic pairing of Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, a well-put yet bizarrely funny story and some really amazing direction by Shane Black, this film has so many reasons for you to watch it. There’s an elevator scene in this movie that is absolutely hilarious.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#2 The Big Sick (2017)

Despite rave reviews from critics, The Big Sick can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. While, at times, it might make your heart swell with its beautiful story, there are countless moments where Kumail Nanjiani wins you over with his spectacular performance in this movie, which is based on how he met his wife Emily. The scene where his girlfriend’s mother tackles his heckler is a particularly funny one.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Due Date (2010)

While Zach Galifianakis is famously known as the weird Alan, in The Hangover trilogy, his performance is criminally underrated. First of all, to pair him with Robert Downey Jr. (who can play a temperamental character as good as anyone) is ingenious. Then, the story of a man rushing to get home for his wife’s delivery, and being constantly irritated by his co-passenger, is quite funny.

Where to watch- Netflix

#4 The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

At its core, this road-comedy drama has a very emotional message. However, it delivers a fair number of light moments in between, especially with Selena Gomez’s character. Plus, any movie with Paul Rudd in the lead is just incapable of not being funny. You might be a fan of road trip movies but this isn’t any typical road-trip movie.

Where to watch- Netflix

#5 Game Night (2018)

Jason Bateman is again one who has been underrated as an actor. Predominantly a comedy actor, he is known for his performances in Arrested Development (series 2003-2006), Horrible Bosses (movie 2011) and Ozark (series 2017-present). But in Game Night, he truly feels at home. Also starring Rachel McAdams, as the female lead, this action-comedy is about a planned game night that goes comically wrong. It is one of the underrated comedies in English that has a balanced blend of action and humour.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#6 Tag (2018)

It is funny how despite having the likes of Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms and Jake Johnson, this buddy-comedy is not known to all. Based on a true story of a group of grown men who have been playing a game of Tag since their childhood, it’s extremely nostalgic at times but mostly, it’s just a sequence of one silly hilarious thing happening after another. It’s one of the underrated comedies on both Amazon Prime Video as well as Netflix.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

#7 The Gentlemen (2019)

Crime comedies are a rarity in the industry and Guy Ritchie is a master of them. While his 2002 comedy Snatch is known to all, and a classic, the recent crime-comedy, The Gentlemen, didn’t receive a similar response. Despite that, it is an insanely funny movie that is engaging throughout and doesn’t have a single second of boredom. Watch out for Colin Farrell’s “Coach” who is just the weirdest blend of uptight and violent.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video

#8 The Perfect Date (2019)

If you thought Noah Centineo was cute in ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’, wait till you watch this romantic comedy. In this movie, he is literally the perfect boyfriend, turning every girl’s perfect date fantasy into reality. He goes on a lot of dates which causes some pretty comical scenarios like when he intentionally has to mess up a date so that the girl’s parents can be more welcoming to her original boyfriend.

Where to watch- Netflix

#9 That Awkward Moment (2014)

Also titled “Are We Officially Dating?” in some countries, this is another buddy-comedy that everyone should watch. It has the dream cast of Miles Teller, Zac Efron and Michael B Jordan (What more can you ask for?) and tells the story of three young men and their pact to remain single in New York. Eventually, the pact starts falling apart when all three get into relationships and have to hide them from each other.

Where to watch- Netflix

#10 Booksmart (2019)

Between preparing for college admissions and writing our school exams, we forget to enjoy our last day of school. After all, these days never come again and we miss them a lot later in our lives. That is what Booksmart is all about. Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, this movie has everything. The peppy soundtrack, hilarious scenes and two best friend characters who decide to have one crazy day before leaving for college. Despite receiving rave reviews, the movie didn’t attract much attention, due to its limited budget. Out of all the comedies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this one is a must-watch and yet, highly underrated.

Where to watch- Netflix