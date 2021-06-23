Mana Vizag food is what everyone feels proud of when we find any posts or reels about the street food of Vizag. The best part about the street food is every major location has its signature street food always crowded with people, especially in the evenings. Not just us alone, we take along every friend or family of us who are new to Vizag. Yo! Vizag here has listed down the ten most popular street foods in Vizag.

#1 LIC punugulu

For the majority of the Vizagites, LIC punugulu is the exact address known in whichever direction you want to go in that area. One of the oldest locations in the city is famous for its Punugulu by Vijayawada people who got settled in Vizag. No matter how hectic your day is, a quick stop and having punugulu served hot is like peace. Their ginger chutney and podi are a must-try.

#2 Beach road muri mixture

Who doesn’t love having something to munch while having a little conversation with your favourite person at the beach? The best of the beach is muri mixture stalls across the stretch greeting us with happy faces. It is a mouthwatering moment when you see how they prepare.

#3 Kebab joints at AS Raja grounds

This place is most favourite for kebab lovers who enjoy every bite of the joint. Smoked kebabs cooked beside the road are a must try.

#4 Tomato Bajji at VIP road

Tomato stuffed with bajji mixture is one of the best street foods at VIP road in Vizag. Located beside Hotel Tycoon, the stall is always crowded with people.

#5 Dosa at Old Jail road

Onion dosa, paneer dosa, Maggi dosa, chocolate dosa, whatnot. All kinds of dosas are at one stop. The food bandis at old jail road are a must-visit for dosa lovers.

#6 Pani Puri at Siripuram

Pani Puri is everyone’s favourite street food in Vizag. The city has one of the best points at Siripuram where it is made with great taste. Food points besides Fresh Choice, HSBC, Vinni’s are a must-try.

#7 Momos at Yoga Village

Momo point is one favourite for many youngsters. Located near Aqua Sports Complex, Beach Road, it is always flooded with people. They also have the best Spring Rolls.

#8 Chinese food at MVP

MVP Colony has some of the Chinese food everyone must try. Noodles, manchurian, rolls and soups.

#9 Maggi point at Rushikonda

This is one of the easiest and favourite foods of many to make at home but we still love to drive a long way to Rushikonda, just to taste the Egg Maggi. Beach, Maggi and the awesome weather is something everyone should enjoy.

#10 Fruit juice at TSR complex

Summertimes at the TSR complex are the best times for many students who hang out for their favourite fruit juice. Ayyappa Fruit Juice at the TSR complex is a good memory for many Vizagites.