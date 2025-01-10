The weekend is here. While that means making plans with friends or doing something proactive for some of us, others may use this time to unwind by increasing their screen time and reducing their social time. For those ‘others,’ here’s a list of web series among the new OTT releases this week to binge:

1. Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane takes you into the gritty corridors of Delhi’s Tihar Jail in this gripping series about a rookie prison officer battling systemic corruption. Based on the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, this is one for the thrill-seekers.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Hound’s Hill

A celebrated writer’s return to his hometown unearths a Pandora’s box of secrets. Blackmail, corruption, and a tragic past all collide in this intense drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Shark Tank India Season 4

Pitch-perfect business ideas meet no-nonsense investors in the latest season of India’s favourite entrepreneurial reality show.

OTT Platform: Zee5

4. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Sibling duo Devin and Cece navigate a life-changing mystery that stirs dark secrets in their seemingly quiet town. Perfect for fans of spooky thrills.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Asura

Set in 1979 Tokyo, this emotionally charged tale of four sisters unravels layers of family drama when their father’s affair comes to light.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. On Call

Follow a rookie and veteran cop duo as they tackle the challenges of policing and the moral dilemmas of serving their community in Long Beach, California.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. The Breakthrough

A 16-year-old double homicide case finally finds hope as a detective and genealogist team up to catch the killer.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Nikhoj 2

Swastika Mukherjee returns as the fearless officer Brinda Basu, fighting against time to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s disappearance in this nail-biting Bengali thriller.

OTT Platform: HoiChoi

9. American Primeval

Set against the rugged backdrop of the American West, this series follows a mother and son as they grapple with survival, freedom, and the complexities of humanity.

OTT Platform: Netflix

10. Alpha Males Season 3

Four friends in Madrid confront shifting dynamics of masculinity as they juggle relationships, careers, and personal growth. A sharp mix of humor and introspection.

OTT Platform: Netflix

From comedy to crime thrillers, there’s everything a binge-er would want on this list of new OTT releases this week! So, grab a snack, settle into your favourite spot, and press play!

