Netflix, a globally acclaimed streaming service, provides an expansive array of entertainment options, including TV series and documentaries, accessible across multiple devices. Renowned for its convenience and diverse content, Netflix boasts original productions and licensed shows. Here, we’ve thoughtfully assembled a curated collection of the most recommended web series on Netflix, embracing diverse genres from historical dramas to uproarious comedies and riveting narratives. Whether you’re seeking a journey through history, a hearty laugh, or an adrenaline rush, there’s something here for every viewer to savour.

Here are the 10 most recommended Netflix web series that you can watch.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

This is a tale of six close friends, their careers, relationships, and life’s highs and lows. It’s a rom-com and sitcom web series spanning ten seasons, sometimes dubbed as overrated due to its immense popularity. David Crane and Marta Kauffman crafted this enduring show, cherished for decades. Recently, the cast reunited after nearly 25 years, and the reunion is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Big Bang Theory

This comedy follows a bunch of nerdy physicists and their partners as they navigate life, build relationships, and make a name for themselves across 12 seasons. The standout character, Sheldon, gained such fame that a spin-off, Young Sheldon, was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The series takes sarcasm and pranks to new heights. If you haven’t seen this gem yet, it’s time to start binge-watching on Netflix.

Suits

This web series revolves around Mike Ross, a talented college dropout, who becomes an associate to Harvey Specter, a top New York attorney. They handle cases while keeping Mike’s lack of credentials a secret. Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle, it’s a must-watch series on Netflix, especially if you’re new to the platform.

Stranger Things

For hardcore science fiction fans, a real treat awaits. Set in the mid-1980s, this series follows four kids on a mission to find their lost friend in what appears to be an ordinary town hiding dark secrets. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and more, it’s a must-watch.

Money Heist

In Money Heist, an enigmatic figure assembles a team of eight to execute a daring heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. The show unfolds with intriguing character revelations and unexpected twists. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño Martínez, and more, it’s a thrilling series worth watching.

Peaky Blinders

At the top of the list of English web series on Netflix, you’ll find Peaky Blinders, highly acclaimed and well worth watching. With striking cinematography and intriguing characters, it grabs your attention from the very first episode. This series delves into the ambitions of a formidable gangster family, featuring a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Annabelle Wallis, and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer

In this gripping tale, a thief, seeking a briefcase, fatally shoots Jerry Vincent in a parking garage. The next day, Judge Mary Holder assigns all of Mickey Haller’s cases, including Trevor Elliot’s, a video game designer accused of a double murder. Directed by David E. Kelley, the cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Jazz Raycole.

The Crown

The Crown is a historical drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the early 21st century. Directed by Peter Morgan, the series features stellar performances by Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Eileen Atkins.

The Bold Type

Directed by Sarah Watson and featuring Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and Sam Page, this comedy-drama delves into the lives of individuals running a women’s publication. It explores their journey of self-discovery, maintaining friendships, and navigating heartbreak while promoting body positivity through the perfect pair of jeans for every body shape.

Bridgerton

Based on Julia Quinn’s popular novels, Bridgerton follows the eight tight-knit Bridgerton siblings as they pursue love and happiness in London’s high society. Created by Chris Van Dusen and featuring Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, and more, this British period drama offers two seasons for streaming on Netflix.

