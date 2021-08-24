After the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bell Bottom is the first big-budget Bollywood film to have released in theatres. This Akshay Kumar-starrer was ready to release last year itself but had to wait because of the pandemic. Now, the movie finally released on Thursday, 19 August. And those who have gone to the theatres have loved this movie while there are a great many who are waiting for Bell Bottom to arrive on an OTT platform. If you watched Bell Bottom and loved it or you are waiting for it to come on an OTT platform, either way, here are 10 other Hindi action-thriller movies you can watch.

#1 Airlift (2016)

Akshay Kumar is known for doing a lot of patriotic movies and Airlift is one of them. This movie is about Indians stuck in Kuwait who are looking for ways to leave the country. Then, the Indian Government launches a massive rescue operation to bring all these people home. It’s one of the best movies of Akshay Kumar’s career and a must-watch for all.

Where to watch – YouTube (Buy/Rent)

#2 Baby (2015)

There are action thrillers and then there are Neeraj Pandey action thrillers. This is one of the movies to watch for its fast-paced action with a gentle mix of humour, much like Bell Bottom. The highlights of the movie are Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher while Akshay Kumar is at his usual best.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Neerja (2016)

Talking about airplane hijackings, here’s another movie you can watch. Neerja is a biopic, portraying the life of Neerja Bhanot, the head purser on Flight Pan Am 73 who stopped a terrorist attack and laid down her life to protect her passengers. Sonam Kapoor, playing the titular character, delivers arguably the best performance of her career. Watch out for Jim Sarbh, who is in the film as one of the terrorists.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Naam Shabana (2017)

If you loved Bell Bottom, then you’d love Baby. And if you loved Baby, you’d love Naam Shabana, which is a prequel to the 2015 movie. Starring Taapsee Pannu, this movie tells the story of a young Mumbai girl who is recruited by a secret governmental agency. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain in this story and gives a spectacular performance.

Where to watch – Zee5, Netflix

#5 Agent Vinod (2012)

A typical Indian spy film, it stars Saif Ali Khan as the eponymous character. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is dark and humorous in its approach. Not just the thrilling story and the beautiful scenes, but the movie also gave some hit songs like “Pungi” and “Raabta” which people listen to even today. It’s one of the underrated movies of Sriram Raghavan’s career.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#6 Phantom (2015)

Another one of Saif Ali Khan’s underrated movies, Phantom is an action-thriller based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mumbai Avengers. The movie has an emotional plot of a RAW agent who is assigned with the task to kill all the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. With plenty of action and emotion, the viewers are hooked throughout the movie.

Where to watch – Netflix

#7 Dus (2005)

Though this movie is now remembered for its title track, it has an engaging plot and an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty and many more. It tells the story of a team of police officers and their efforts to thwart a terrorist attack. It is based on the courageous work of Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers. If you loved Bell Bottom, Dus is one of the movies to watch.

Where to watch – JioCinema

#8 Khakee (2004)

There are multiple reasons to watch this amazing action-thriller. Firstly, it’s plot which revolves around a team of police officers trying to escort an accused terrorist to Mumbai. Secondly, the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this movie. Thirdly, the amazing work of Rajkumar Santoshi directing this movie. It’s one of the classics of Bollywood when it comes to movies on police.

Where to watch – JioCinema

#9 Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

As far as espionage movies go, there are few better than Ek Tha Tiger. It was the first collaboration of the successful pairing of Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. It tells the story of Tiger, a RAW agent who begins questioning his loyalty towards his country after falling in love. Though, it’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai wasn’t as good, this movie is still one of the best of Salman Khan’s long career.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 D-Day (2013)

Not many might have watched this masterpiece. The movie has been directed by Nikkhil Advani of Kal Ho Naa Ho fame and has a star cast consisting of Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Rishi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor’s antagonist in this movie is based upon criminal mastermind Dawood Ibrahim. This movie is heavily underrated and should be watched by all action-thriller fans.

Where to watch – YouTube (Buy/Rent)

What did you think of Bell Bottom? Has Akshay Kumar delivered yet another hit?

