The ruling YSRCP, which has been in the process of selecting candidates for the general elections, scheduled to be held in March/April this year, has released the third list naming new in-charges for 21 Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in the State including names like Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi from Vizag. Said to be the last, the list was released on Thursday springing some surprises.

In the North Andhra region, the party made certain changes. Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, has been made the in-charge of the Vizag parliamentary constituency, while P Tilak was named as the in-charge of the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat by YSRCP. Jhansi Lakshmi represented the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency during the period between 2009 and 2014.

In-charges were also announced for Itchapuram and Tekkali Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam District. While P Vijaya is now the charge for the Itchapuram seat, Duvvada Srinivas was shifted to Tekkali from where TDP State president K Atchannaidu will contest.

Meanwhile, Pendurti MLA Adeepraj, heaved a sigh of relief as his name was not replaced. It was speculated that IT Minister G Amarnath would be made in charge of Pendurti replacing Adeepraj.

With this, changes have so far been made by the ruling party in as many as 59 constituencies including some Lok Sabha seats. While in-charges were announced for 21 constituencies in the third list, 11 changes in the first list and 27 in the second list were made.

This article is written by senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

