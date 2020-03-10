YSRCP announces four candidates for Rajya Sabha

The YSRCP announced four of its Rajya Sabha candidates. Four of 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh are set to fall vacant on April 9 with the sitting members scheduled to retire at the end of their six-year term.

Of the four vacant seats, one was allotted to Parimal Nathwani, who is due to retire on April 9 as a member of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. Parimal Nathwani is currently working as the group president of Reliance Industries. He was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and 2014 as an independent from Jharkhand.

Apart from Mr. Nathwani, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, and realtor Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy have been formally announced as YSRCP’s contestants in the biennial elections to be held on March 26. The announcement was made by senior YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose is a Deputy Chief Minister in the existing Cabinet. He holds Registration, Revenue, and Stamps portfolios while Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana is currently responsible for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in the state.

Making the announcement, party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that half of the YSRCP candidates in the Rajya Sabha must be from the BC category. At present, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana are representatives of the BC community. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, on the other hand, currently works as the chairman of Ramky Group. He had contested as the MP candidate for YSRCP in 2014 from Narsaraopet constituency.

With the latest nominees, YSRCP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha is set to increase to six. Currently, V. Vijayasai Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy represent the party in the upper house.