In a second rejig, YS Jagan govt transfers 47 officials in Andhra Pradesh

In another major bureaucratic reshuffle after taking charge, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has transferred 47 officials in the state. Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam issued a government order notifying the transfers and postings in this regard. it may be noted that YS Jagan had shuffled 47 officials days after he took oath as the state’s Chief Minister.

Among the officials who have been handed new postings in Andhra Pradesh, M Hari Narayanan (IAS batch of 2011), who has been serving as the Commissioner of Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has now been posted as the Executive Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

While Buditi Rajashekhar, senior IAS 1992 batch, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary of School Education, B Udayalaxmi. from IAS 1993 batch, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Labour, and Employment.

On the other hand, IRS officer Venkaiah Chowdary, IAS officers Gurrala Srinivasa Rao, P Koteshwara Rao, and Nagarani will be reporting to the General Administration Department (GAD). Dr. Mallikarjuna A, who has been serving as the Joint Collector in East Godavari district, has been posted as the CEO of Arogyasri, which one of the major health programs of the YSRCP government.

Two junior IAS officers of 2015 batch- Dr. Vinod Kumar V and CM Srikanth Varma, who have been serving as sub-collectors in Rampachodavaram and Rajahmundry, have been posted as Project Officer ITDA of Parvathipuram and Project Officer ITDA of Seethampet respectively.