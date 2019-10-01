Yo! Vizag website bags Andhra Pradesh Tourism Excellence Award

City’s exclusive magazine and portal, Yo! Vizag was honoured with the State Award for its work in the digital realm. Recognised for publishing stories on the state’s tourism, the website bagged the top honour at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Excellence Awards-2019 in the category of ‘Most Innovative use of Information Technology / Best Tourism Website / Portal promoting A.P’. The award was presented by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to Yo! Vizag Founder and Editor Shilpanjani Dantu at a special programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Sharing her thoughts after receiving the prestigious tourism award, Shilpanjani Dantu said, “I thank the State Government for recognising Yo! Vizag’s efforts in promoting the rich culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh. I also appreciate the continued support and encouragement from our readers, without which, our journey would be incomplete.”

Envisioned by Co-Founder Vishnu Dantu as a platform for global outreach from Vizag, the website of Yo! Vizag was launched in 2016 and has witnessed a hockey-stick growth ever since. While the initial articles were majorly sourced from the magazine’s content-rich database, which was formed over a near decade, the website soon began exploring news and other niches, including entertainment, food, heritage, and opinions among others.

Over the past few years, the web portal has been covering a wide range of topics in the formats of news reports, feature stories, photo stories, editorials, citizen-opinions and trips down memory lane, to name a few. Catering to a growing audience all over the globe, Yo! Vizag has recently surpassed 2 million page views, marking an annual growth of about 170%.