Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, often referred to as the “Missile Man of India,” was a renowned scientist, visionary leader, and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Appreciating his commitment to the country and love for students, the United Nations has declared his birthday as World Students’ Day. He was indeed a gem of a leader, and Visakhapatnam has shared a special moment with him.

His three-day visit to Visakhapatnam during the Presidential Fleet Review as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in February 2006 was very special for the city. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was the first President to sail in a submarine during the Presidential Fleet Review. It was the first successful fleet review held outside of Mumbai.

Kalam’s inspiring words in Visakhapatnam

While Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was in Visakhapatnam, he didn’t miss the chance to interact with and ignite young minds through a moving speech. Starting with warm greetings, his words of advice still hold a special place in the hearts of Viskahpatanam’s citizens. With his birthday being celebrated throughout the world, let’s recollect some of the life-changing advice he gave during his speech:

“Thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge empowers the person.”

“Over the generations, some people have been deprived of opportunities. To bring them on par, our constitution provides for certain types of reservations. This is part of our societal responsibility.”

“Science is a lifetime mission. The youth of India have to develop the spirit of “I can do it,” This will enable a large number of inventions and discoveries to be generated by our scientists.”

The secrets of success, according to Kalam:

“Sweat, sweat and sweat.”

“Have an aim. Acquire as much knowledge as possible and work hard. If you encounter any problem, do not allow the problem to become your master. Defeat the problem and succeed”

Books he recommended to read:

During his speech, Abdul Kalam also strongly recommended the audience to read the following books for their self-improvement.

1. Empires of the Mind: Lessons To Lead And Succeed In A Knowledge-Based World by Denis Waitley

2. Journey into Light: Life and Science of C V Raman by G Venkataraman

3. A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes by Stephen W Hawking, Ron Miller, Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking.

4. Parallel Worlds: A Journey Through Creation, Higher Dimensions, and the Future of the Cosmos by Michio Kaku.

5. The Best of Indian Physics: (Contemporary Fundamental Physics) edited by B G Sidharth.

The speech delivered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Visakhapatnam is a testament to the power of dreams, hard work, and dedication. His contributions to science and his vision for India’s future continue to inspire generations, making him a true icon of hope and progress.

