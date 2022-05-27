On the occasion of World Environment Day, India Youth for Society (IYFS) along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) are jointly organising various events to bring awareness the fun way. Starting from 3 June 2022, the following activities have been planned for the youth of Vizag on the account of World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is annually celebrated on 5 June and is the principal vehicle of the United Nations for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The public outreach program this year has come up with the theme ‘Only One Earth.’

Starting off with an elocution competition on 3 June 2022, the organisers have called out all those interested between the age group 8 and 25 to speak out on the theme ‘Only One Earth.’ The event is scheduled to take place at the India Youth for Society (IYFS), CBM Compound, Visakhapatnam.

A painting competition in line with GVMC’s efforts to ban plastic in the City of Destiny has been organised on 4 June 2022 at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. With a theme of ‘Plastic Free Life’, the organisers have invited participants aged between 8 and 25 years. The top 12 paintings will be chosen and awarded. All participants will be given a certificate of participation along with a wooden toothbrush, a pencil, a pen and a cloth bag.

On 5 June 2022, the paintings of the previous day will be exhibited at the RK Beach, Vizag to commemorate World Environment Day. Apart from the activities, the organisers also plan to conduct a rally starting from RK Beach to the YMCA, Vizag in order to raise awareness around the importance of conserving the environment.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Founder of India Youth for Society Appala Reddy Yendreddi said, “We have chosen painting and elocution to mainly target the younger generation. It is they who will be able to choose the right path more easily than the older generation. When awareness is created at the right age, change will happen.”

Participants are required to register themselves on the website before 31 May 2022.