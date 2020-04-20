Woman remained asymptomatic, tested COVID-19 positive in Vizag

After a period of two weeks, new COVID-19 positive case came in light in Vizag, as per an update from the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room, on Sunday morning. With the newly registered case, the tally in Visakhapatnam District rose to 21. According to sources, the new patient, along with four other members of her group from Tamil Nadu, had visited Narsipatnam. Earlier, two of them displayed coronavirus symptoms, post which they were taken to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseased (GHCCD). Rest of the group was quarantined for the past fourteen days at Vikas College in Gajuwaka. While the two suspects tested positive for coronavirus, the other three members tested negative.

After the completion of the 14-day quarantine period, samples from the whole group have been taken for testing again. However, another woman from the same group tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday morning and was later shifted to the GITAM Hospital in Vizag. Reportedly, the new patient remained asymptomatic except for a mild cough, which is raising concerns among Visakhapatnam District authorities now.

Alarmed by the situation, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), has directed the officials to re-test all the direct contacts of the 21 coronaviruses positive cases registered in the district. The field teams have also collected samples from those who completed quarantine and the individuals under home quarantine in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The fourth instalment of the door-to-door survey in the city is all set to begin from 21 April.