COVID-19: Patient discharged in Vizag lauds service at quarantine facility

A 25-year-old male from Vizag, who was recently discharged after recovering from COVID-19, lauded the healthcare professionals who treated him at the quarantine facility. Appreciating the staff at the hospital, he noted that the on-ground staff continues to keep a constant track of his health.

In March, the youth had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Birmingham, UK. He was admitted to the GHCCD in the city on 21 March and eventually discharged from the hospital on 8 April after testing negative for the virus.

Reviewing the services at the quarantine facility in Vizag, he shared, “The treatment I underwent in GHCCD Visakhapatnam was incredible. Doctors and other medical professionals were with me at all times, motivating me in my fight against the virus. I’m proud to say that on-field staff like ANMs, MDO, and a few others are still following up and inquiring about my health. I thank the AP govt for ensuring that I’m truly cared for.”

It may be noted that Vizag currently accounts for a COVID-19 recovery rate of 65% with 13 of the 20 patients being discharged so far. The district reports seven active cases as of now.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 600-mark with Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, East Godavari, Prakasam, and West Godavari districts reporting fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state has reached 15 while the total number of active cases, an per an update released on Saturday morning, is 546.