On Tuesday, 8 August 2023, a woman, along with her two children, committed suicide by jumping into a water sump in her apartment in Marripalem during the late hours in Visakhapatnam. The kids, Gautham and Alekhya, are said to be nine and five years old, respectively. The deceased woman was identified as Sandhya and was related to the apartment’s watchman.

As per the locals, alleged family harassment led her to take the harsh decision of ending her life. Nevertheless, the facts are yet to be ascertained. Upon receiving information from the apartment residents, the Visakhapatnam City Police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the children and the woman who committed suicide from the water sump.

The officials shifted the deceased persons to the King George Hospital for post-mortem. Further, the watchman and other family members are being questioned to ascertain the reasons.

