On Monday, 7 August 2023, a tragic road accident occurred near the Radisson Blu Resort in Visakhapatnam, in which a car collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in three unfortunate deaths. As per the police report, the car driver was in an inebriated condition when the accident occurred during the late hours near Rushikonda. Six people were in the car, out of which two sustained injuries, one died, and the remaining three fled.

The police stated that the car, travelling from Sagar Nagar to Rushikonda, lost control as it approached the Radisson Blu Resort. The four-wheeler collided with the divider and sped into the opposite side of the road. Meanwhile, a couple on a two-wheeler on the other side crashed into the out-of-control car, resulting in the instant death of both the driver and the pillion. The deceased couple was identified as Prithviraj (28) and Priyanka (21).

A passenger in the car’s backseat succumbed to death on the spot due to fatal injuries. The police identified him as Mani Kumar (25), a resident of PM Palem, and shifted the body to KGH. Minutes before the accident, the six youths in the car fought with a few men near the Sagar Nagar arch. The drunk youth snatched a mobile phone from the opposite party, who approached the Jodugullapalem police check post to complain. Meanwhile, the beach patrol police received information about this accident and reached the spot.

The Visakhapatnam Police found liquor bottles in the car that engaged in the accident near Radisson Blu Resort and ascertained that the youths were drunk. They also revealed that Prithviraj, working as a site engineer in the city, and Priyanka belonged to Rayagad in Odisha.

