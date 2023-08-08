The Visakhapatnam Police have initiated legal proceedings under the Official Secrets Act 1923, accusing a CISF constable of engaging in espionage activities. The constable, Kapil Kumar Jagadeesh Bhai Devumurari, works at the steel plant.

The complaint, lodged by CISF inspector Saravanan Sreenivasan, states that the constable established communication with an individual known as Tamisha, reportedly a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO). Reportedly, she trapped him through manipulation. The police stated that, over several months, the constable leaked sensitive, classified information concerning the CISF and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the PIO.

The accused has not been taken into custody as of yet. However, the authorities have confiscated three mobile phones from him. These phones will be dispatched to a forensic laboratory in Vijayawada for analysis. Following the forensic report, the subsequent course of action will be ascertained. The case may be escalated to central intelligence agencies if substantiated evidence emerges from the inquiry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K Anand Reddy has clarified that a case has been registered under Sections 4 and 9 r/w 3 of the Official Secrets Act. The ongoing investigation is aimed at uncovering the extent of the breach.

Sources within the police department reveal that the constable had maintained contact with the alleged operative for several months. Acting on suspicions, the CISF team monitored the constable’s activities closely since July. Subsequently, on 5 August, an official complaint was filed against the CISF constable at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant PS, initiating an investigation into the espionage case.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.