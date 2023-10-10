In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was found battling for her life at the Appikonda beach near Visakhapatnam on Monday, 9 October 2023. As per the reports, the woman, a native of Krishna District, visited the beach with a man on Sunday.

It is assumed that she slipped while standing on one of the wet rocks and sustained severe injuries. This left her unconscious between the rocks for over 12 hours before a group of men found her during the early hours of Monday.

According to the officials, the man who accompanied her fled the scene after she slipped from the rocks while clicking a picture. On Monday morning, a few youths who visited the beach found her in an unconscious state with several injuries on her legs. They alerted the Duvvada Police Station officials, who shifted her to KGH in Visakhapatnam in a 108 ambulance.

The officials informed the woman’s parents, who immediately started to Vizag. As per reports, the 18-year-old had been living near Appikonda since 2 October. She allegedly fled her home in Krishna District, which led her parents to raise a complaint with the local police.

While the woman found at the beach is undergoing treatment at KGH Visakhapatnam, the police initiated a search to find the man who accompanied her.

