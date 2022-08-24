The 71st Inter-Service Aquatic Championship was inaugurated at the Easter Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. The event was declared open by Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar on Monday.

This 71st Annual Inter-Service Aquatic Championship happening in Visakhapatnam aims at selecting Services sportsmen for representation at the national and international levels. It is being conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board for five days. Individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive will be conducted. A total of 150 participants in four teams, two from the Army, and one each from the Navy and Air Force will be participating in the championship.

The inaugural day of the championship witnessed four swimming events, namely 400M Free Style, 200M Individual Medley, 50M Breast Stroke and 4 x 200M Free Style Relay. The Chief Guest Rear Admiral Vijay Sekhar awarded medals to the winners.

