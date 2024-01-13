On 12 January 2024, the state High Court refused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift his CM camp office to Visakhapatnam. In a recent declaration, the Supreme Court has firmly stated that Amaravati will be the state capital of Andhra Pradesh. With that move, Jagan’s attempt to have three capitals in the state has been dismissed. Before refusing Jagan’s plea, the court directed the government to provide crucial details about the area of relocation and the number of offices.

The case was brought in front of the full bench after a single judge bench had dismissed the relocation of the CM camp office to Visakhapatnam. The High Court then refused to overrule the already insinuated order by the single-judge bench. According to reports, Amaravati farmers have filed a petition at the High Court stating that the Government is shifting all administrative officers to Visakhapatnam.

The HC has temporarily halted the shifting of the CM Camp Office to Visakhapatnam in December 2023. The YSRCP Government would not be shifting its offices until the High Court approves. The CM’s camp office shifting plans have been postponed since September 2023. As per initial news, he was supposed to shift to Vizag in December 2023. Arrangements have been made in the city, and 2.27 Lakh sqft was allocated for these offices.

