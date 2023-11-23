The Andhra Pradesh State Government made a significant move in its attempt to shift the capital. On Thursday, 23 November 2023, the YS Jagan-led government issued an order (GO) allocating over two lakh sq ft of space for government offices, minister residences, and accommodation for other officials in Visakhapatnam.

In its order, the AP State Government granted spaces in Andhra University, Rushikonda, and Chinnagadili for official purposes. Additionally, offices of several departments would come up Yendada and Hanumanthuwaka. These departments include revenue, ward secretaries, general administration, and others.

Though the government order (GO) mentioned spaces for offices and accommodation, it did not hint at a camp office for the chief minister in Visakhapatnam. It may be recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the inauguration of the Infosys office in the city, affirmed that he would shift to the beach city by December.

